Gov. Parson looking to enhance school security in the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - School safety has a new focus at the Missouri capitol with an executive order from the governor.

Mike Parson announced the creation of the Missouri School Safety Task Force Wednesday morning.

It will tie into the recent report from the Federal Commission On School Safety - combined with ideas from local school districts and law enforcement agencies.

Governor Parson signed the executive order at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City- speaking directly to the students there.

Gov. Parson said, "It is important for me to do my part to give you the tools to be safe every day when you come to school. It's something most of us in Missouri take for granted. But we never know when things can occur or get out of hand."

The task force is expected to turn in a list of recommendations by July 31st.

