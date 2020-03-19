Gov. Parson issues order to relax hours of operation for motor carriers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Wednesday, March 10th, 2020, Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order to relax the hours of operation for motor carriers to give them more flexibility in transporting goods to aid in Missouri’s COVID-19 emergency response.

The governor’s executive order supports the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s national emergency declaration to provide hours-of-service regulatory relief to commercial vehicle drivers transporting emergency relief in response to the nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This declaration is the first time FMCSA has issued nation-wide relief and follows President Trump issuing of a national emergency declaration in response to the virus.

The governor’s executive order specifically waives the provisions of section 307.400, RSMo, which regulate motor carriers’ hours of service.

“This waiver will greatly assist Missouri’s COVID-19 emergency response by providing more flexibility to the men, women, and businesses working so hard to ensure that essential resources, such as food and medical supplies, can be moved efficiently and effectively to meet public demand during this challenging time,” Gov. Parson said.

In addition to today’s executive order, the governor’s office has worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation to allow for heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies and equipment to travel on non-interstate Missouri highways in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

This includes shipments of livestock and poultry.

MoDOT is also temporarily suspending all Missouri International Registration Plan and International Fuel Tax Agreement trip and fuel permit requirements, including fees, for vehicles not currently registered for interstate travel in Missouri during the declared COVID-19 emergency. This waiver will remain in effect for the duration of the declared emergency under Missouri Executive Order 20-02.

More information on these emergency declarations, including emergency transport documents, can be found at www.modot.org/mcs.