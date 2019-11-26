Gov. Parson appoints Robert Barrett from Nevada

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced three appointments to various boards and commissions, one from the four states area.

Robert Barrett, of Nevada, was appointed as the Commissioner of Finance for the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Mr. Barrett is a co-owner and operator of Red Rock Angus LLC in Nevada.

Previously, he served as the President and CEO of Heritage State Bank in Nevada and as Agriculture Representative and Vice President of Platte Valley Bank in Dearborn.

He is a current member and former President of the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association and a member of the American Angus Association.

Mr. Barrett holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and a Master of Science in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.