Gov. Parson Addresses Comments Made About Students and Going Back to School

MISSOURI– The Governor opened his conference this afternoon with a personal note about some comments he made.

The Governor was quoted late last week saying students will catch the virus and they will get over it.

He says what he said didn’t come out the way intended. He referenced his daughter, who is a school teacher, and his fight for education.

He clarified what he meant late last week when the comment gained serious traction across the nation.

“There is a very real possiblity that there could be covid in our schools and we want to be prepared for that.” Governor Mike Parson

The Governor says “No one size fits all approach will work across the state.” As districts are working overtime across the state to make sure students can go back to school safely.

He ended his personal note with saying “I have fully funded education at a higher level than any previous administration.”

Today marks his 72nd press conference briefing about COVID-19. With that, the state has done over 91 thousand tests for the virus.