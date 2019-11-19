Gov. Mike Parson appoints Ron Richard from Joplin and Mariann Morgan from Carthage

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions. Two of them are from the four states region.

Ron Richard, of Joplin, was appointed to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Richard is the owner of C & N Bowling Corporation in Joplin.

He served in the Missouri Senate from 2010 – 2018, serving as President Pro Tempore from 2015 – 2018. Mr. Richard also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2002 – 2010, serving as Speaker of the House from 2009 – 2010 and as Chairman of the Committee on Jobs and Economic Development.

He is the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected by peers as Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tempore.

Mr. Richard also formerly served as the Mayor of Joplin from 1994 – 1998.

He currently serves on the Connect2Culture Board of Directors in Joplin and as Co-Chair of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.

Mr. Richard holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and a Master of Arts in history from Missouri State University in Springfield.

Mariann Morgan, of Carthage, was appointed to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.

Ms. Morgan is an attorney with Checkett & Pauly, P.C. in Carthage.

She currently serves on the McCune Brooks Healthcare Foundation and the Carthage Community Foundation Board.

Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational communication from Creighton University in Ohama, Nebraska, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia in Athens.