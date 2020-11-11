Gov. Kelly orders flags at half-staff in honor of Leavenworth deputy killed in crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is ordering U.S. flags be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday, November 12 until sunset in honor of a Leavenworth County deputy killed in a crash last month.

According to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz, 60, died on Oct. 30 when his vehicle collided with a school bus.

“Deputy Corporal Abramovitz lost his life in the line of duty after serving and protecting his community for 26 years,” Kelly said. “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are grateful for the ultimate sacrifice Deputy Abramovitz has made for his community and the state.”

Abramovitz spent 26 years at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and had planned to retire next year on March 1. He is survived by his wife and three adult children.