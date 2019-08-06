Gov. Kelly honors shooting victims with flags at half-staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shootings that occurred this weekend.

Flags throughout the state are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 8 to honor the victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

“My thoughts go out to the people of El Paso and Dayton today. And, to everyone touched by these tragedies,” Kelly said. “This is not normal. We are in the midst of a public health crisis and we should not wait for another gun-related tragedy to occur to take action. It’s time we do something about this before it’s too late. It’s time to implement real, common-sense gun-safety laws.”

President Donald Trump ordered flags to be lowered at military installations, federal facilities, and the White House until sunset on August 8.