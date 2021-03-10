Gov. Kelly cautions not to remove restrictions too quickly like other states

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some states are starting to relax coronavirus restrictions, including getting rid of mask mandates. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly doesn’t want that to happen here yet.

Sixteen states don’t have mask mandates and if the state of emergency in Kansas ends at the end of the month like it’s scheduled to do, Kansas could also be one of them.

Ultimately it’s up to counties to opt-out of the governor’s mask mandate. Letting the disaster declaration expire at the end of March would get rid of the governor’s executive order requiring masks, but she said that’s just one of many things that would change.

“There are all sorts of other horrible things that will happen that are not good for Kansans and are not fair, so the mask mandate is the least of my concerns about that expiring,” Kelly said.

Five states have ended a mask mandate, and 11 never had one. More are expected to go mask mandate-free in the coming weeks.

States are also allowing businesses to lessen or get rid of capacity limits. In Kansas, that’s a local decision, but Kelly said not to move too fast when removing precautions.

“If I thought that they should be doing that, I would make those recommendations, right now we put out the CDC guidelines for loosening restrictions and we are meeting on a regular basis, in fact just yesterday I met with representatives from the business community,” Kelly said.

The governor said she is working with business leaders to open up in a phased approach.

“To be able to reopen as safely as possible, but as quickly as possible,” Kelly said.