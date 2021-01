KANSAS — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces the new low income energy assistance program start date.

Starting Monday, those who fall at or below 130% of the federal poverty level can receive help paying their heating bills. In order to qualify, residents must have paid two out of the last three heating bills. Assistance applications are available until the end of March.

We have a link to the qualifications and application below.

http://www.dcf.ks.gov/services/ees/Pages/EnergyAssistance.aspx