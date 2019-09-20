Gordon Parks celebration seeks out extras from “Learning Tree” movie for 50th anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the movie “The Learning Tree,” which has roots in Southeast Kansas.

It was directed by Fort Scott native Gordon Parks, who also wrote the book the movie is based on. Even though the film takes place in the mythical town of Cherokee Flats, Kansas, much of the film was shot on location in Fort Scott.

Now, as part of the upcoming Gordon Parks celebration, the Executive Director of the Parks Museum for Culture and Diversity, Kirk Sharp, is reaching out to townspeople who were extras in the movie.

“We’re going to have some of the cast members here with Karole Graham as S. Pearl Sharp and Steven Perry, who are both in the film,” explained Sharp. “So many folks have told us time and time again that they were in the movie, The Learning Tree as an extra or a spectator, so we’d like to to have that wonderful time to document that.”

