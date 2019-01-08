Gordman's to open new locations in the Four States

Fans of a national department store chain will soon have a few new shopping opportunities in the Four States.

Gordman's will open three new locations in the four states. One will replace this Goody's location in Carthage while two others will launch in Pittsburg and Fort Scott. Opening dates haven't been finalized but preliminary plans call for the Pittsburg store to open on March 7th and Carthage & Fort Scott on March 21st.

Gordmans is Hiring at New Kansas and Missouri Stores

PITTSBURG, Kan. Jan. 10, 2019 Gordmans, an apparel and home décor retailer that has been delighting guests for more than 100 years with bigger brands and smaller prices on trend-right merchandise, is now hiring for its new stores in the Pittsburg area and surrounding regions. The new stores are scheduled to open in March.

Job fairs for those locations will be held next month - we've got more information from them below.

Gordmans is hiring for variety of positions. Interested candidates are to first apply online at gordmans.com and then visit the job fairs at one of the following locations. Walk-ins are welcome!

Fort Scott Gordmans

Tuesday, Feb. 19 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 2400 S. Main Street Fort Scott, Kansas

Pittsburg Gordmans Thursday, Feb. 7 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 202 E. Centennial Drive Pittsburg, Kansas

Carthage Gordmans

Wednesday, Feb. 20 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2410 S Grand Avenue Carthage, Missouri

Gordmans offers an engaging and energetic work environment, and is deeply committed to its mission: "To thrill every guest with fun finds and exciting deals."

Guests at Gordmans can expect to find terrific deals and designer name brands at every turn, meaning never having to hunt for treasures merchandise already is at the lowest possible prices, and Gordmans stands behind its prices with Gordmans' Lowest Price Guarantee.