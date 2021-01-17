Gooseneck stock trailer pins and kills Girard woman

GIRARD, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A Crawford County woman dies after a trailer pins her in an accident on private property.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:40pm Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 1012 W. St. John in Girard for a vehicle versus pedestrian injury.

They say Martha Murphy, 68, was assisting driver Steven Murphy, 68, with hooking up a gooseneck stock trailer when she became pinned between the truck and the trailer.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at Girard Medical Center.

