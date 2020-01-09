Goodman working to rebuild community center

GOODMAN, Mo. — The city of Goodman is working to rebuild the Community Center destroyed in the April 2017 tornado.

Goodman city officials and Goodman Betterment Club members are collaborating on the project.

It will be next to the baseball fields on East Garner Avenue.

The structure could accommodate family reunions, wedding receptions, and birthday parties.

It’s estimated to cost around $75,000.

Clyde Davidson, Goodman Betterment Club, said, “The citizens contribute to the taxes and pay for the up keep of the city so we would to be able to give back to them and give them an opportunity to have a place to get together.”

City officials have set a meeting on January 14th to discuss the specifics of the building with the public.

It will be at City Hall at 6 p.m.