Goodman Principal to kiss pig if Bright Futures cereal box donations surpass goal

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman Elementary is teaming up with Bright Futures Neosho to help its Backpack Program.

And – there’s a pig involved. The backpack program helps provide weekend meals to students in Newton County.

10 schools have signed-up and have been assigned a different item. For Goodman, it’s boxes of cereal. So far, they’ve collected 900 boxes. Students are going to get donuts, because they went over the 750 mark. If they collect 1,200, they’ll witness something interesting.

Principal Samantha Hamilton has agreed to kiss a pig.

Samantha Hamilton Principal “We would love to have as many as we can to support these kids and support the community and it’s been a tough year for Bright Futures to try to get the supplies that she needs and get those things in with the pandemic so she’s worked hard we want to support them as much as we can so if we have to kiss a pig to make that happen then absolutely.”

Boxes of cereal can be dropped-off at school’s front office.