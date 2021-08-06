Goodman Police Officers are shopping for school supplies for kids this year

GOODMAN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… With the start of school quickly approaching, the Goodman Police Department is doing more than just fighting crime.

Officers are accepting monetary donations to shop for school supplies for kids.

What’s more, the officers will match the amount of money raised.

It’s the first year the department has done this.

“We planned on using our own money, and sponsoring some kids. It got bigger than what we planned which is a good thing. So here soon with some donations, and our own money we plan on going to Walmart with a list from the school district.” Says Carter Graue, Goodman Police Officer.

Donations can be taken directly to the Goodman Police Department or City Hall.