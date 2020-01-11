Goodman Mayor steps down

GOODMAN, Mo. — A local Mayor resigns and the city is looking for a replacement.

Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond resigned on Monday due to health issues.

Richmond began his term in 2011.

Northward Alderman, Calvin Wilson is serving as Mayor Pro Tem.

The Goodman City Council will hold an open meeting at 7 p.m. At City Hall to appoint the new Mayor.

Wilson says he does not know who else is in mind to be the next Mayor.

Calvin Wilson, Goodman Mayor Pro Tempore, said, “Well I just hope that if its me or if they appoint someone else that we continue to be good stewards of the people of Goodman, try to do what’s right.”

The person that is appointed on Monday will finish Richmond’s term which ends in April 2021.