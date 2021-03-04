Goodman Elementary helps kids get dental work

GOODMAN, Mo. — A local elementary school nurse is helping kids get free dental work.

Well, most of the Goodman Elementary Student population doesn’t have the insurance or many dental offices won’t take Medicaid. So, with the help of a dental program that’s based in Kansas City, they are now able to help students get the services they need.

Traevon Igisomer, 4th Grade, said, “It’s mostly for you not to get cavities and for you to have a great smile.”

Traevon is signed up to get his teeth cleaned with Goodman Elementary through The Smiles Program.

“I feel good that I know that someone is helping my family.”

Most of the students have never seen a dentist, which makes some a bit nervous to be checked.

“No, only if he doesn’t pull out my teeth.”

It’ll save parents time — the kids don’t have to travel far to get their teeth checked.

“My mom feels good that she doesn’t have to drive far, so I have to get a dentist check.”

Julia Warren who is a nurse with Goodman Elementary helped get this program started with The Smiles Program that is based in Kansas City. So far she has signed up 72 students.

Julia Warren, School RN, said, “It’s a huge number for us because that’s a third of our population and having those kids several of them have never seen a dentist before so this is an opportunity for them to get that care to maintain their health.”

The Smiles Program is available to all school districts in Missouri. Goodman is the first to receive the program in Newton County.

“They bring a dentist, a dental hygienist, and a team. The team will do cleanings, will do x-rays, screening, and fluoride treatment and they actually have options if the children need further dental work to do extraction and spacers as well.”

She’s seen it first hand what her students are going through

“I see a lot of decay, a lot of broken teeth, things that make it hard for the children to focus, and that’s something we want to take care of.”

She’s just happy the kids are getting proper dental care.

“Oh we’re super excited we are piloting the program. It’s something that maybe the other schools would take advantage of at a later date, but it makes just your heart full because these babies need every opportunity to have the health and support that they can get.”

All of the teeth cleaning will take place in a couple of weeks, through the help of the school nurse. The great thing about The Smiles Program is that it’s completely free for their patients and the school also doesn’t have to pay anything.