Goodman Elementary collecting books for Alabama school hit by tornado

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman residents are no stranger to bouncing back after a tornado–that’s why the elementary school is helping out another school hundreds of miles away.

A tornado last weekend destroyed ten classrooms, the gym and cafeteria at Brindlee Mountain Primary School in Union Grove, Alabama.

Starting today, Goodman teachers are accepting new classroom library books to help the Alabama school recover.

Also, Goodman students are writing letters to the Alabama students.

Samantha Hamilton, Goodman Elementary Principal, said, “Something that we know a lot about and we feel like we can use our resources as well and use things that we know and provide for them.”

Goodman Elementary is asking for help to collect new books for children in pre-Kindergarten through the 2nd grade.

If you would like to donate, drop the books off at the elementary school, 117 North School Street in Goodman.