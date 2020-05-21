Goodman City Council members vote to hold special election in August

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman City Council members have voted to hold a special election in August.

The August 2020 ballot issue calls for an election for the appointment of a City Collector.

If approved by voters, the City Collector position will no longer be an elected position.

The election is part of several changes the city says will save them nearly $40,000.

15% of the total taxes collected are paid to the person holding the collector position, city leaders say that money should remain in the city.

J.R. Fischer, Mayor, Goodman, said, “What she does here is write a receipt and we have ladies here that’s capable of that and so there’s no need to be spending the money. We could keep it here, everything in house, you know writing the receipts, collecting the money for the city and keeping it in the city.”

If approved, the City Council will appoint a City Collector after the expiration of the current collector’s position in April.