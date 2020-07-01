GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman children will soon have a new playground to enjoy this Summer.

Construction is almost complete on the park.

The city was able to get this new addition at no cost–the city switched to a bank that had a substantially lower interest rate than their former bank, so the difference in interest covered costs.

Goodman Mayor J. R. Fisher says the community is excited for the new park as well as the new community center.

J. R. Fisher, Mayor, Goodman, said, “We’ve got all positive, of course you’re going to have some people that’s just not OK with it, they want to do something but that’s going to be anywhere you go. But, for the most part, all the feedback I’m getting for both is very positive.”

Mulch and barricades will be set around the playground.

And as for the community center, cabinets are now being installed.

Mayor Fisher hopes to have an open house for the new additions in the coming weeks.