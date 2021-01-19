Goodman applies for trails grant

GOODMAN, Mo. — The city of Goodman is applying for a grant to get a new asset to their park.

The Recreational Trails Program is a grant through the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council that will give them $250,000 to fund a new walking trail. The trail will be meant for jogging, hiking, and biking for the community to get out of the house and exercise. The new addition will be a mile long, surrounding the Goodman ball park fields and play ground. With the trail the city is considering adding trail benches as well.

JR Fisher Mayor of Goodman: “I think it’s fantastic, I’ll be using it myself with my grand kids and we need something like this cause we’re so, we have no side walks or anything like that so this will be a good, safe, environment. Everybody of all ages just to go out and just be out and walk and just be outside.”

Though they are just applying for the grant, the mayor hopes to start construction of the trail in 2022.