Goodman announces new Mayor

GOODMAN, Mo. — A city in Southwest Missouri announces a new Mayor.

Northward Alderman J.R. Fisher was appointed to be Goodman’s Mayor at last night’s council meeting.

He will be replacing Greg Richmond who resigned last week due to health issues.

As Mayor, Fisher wants to fix the streets and sidewalks near Goodman Elementary School.

J.R. Fisher, Goodman Mayor, said, “These children are sharing the streets with the buses, the parent pick-up and all of that. It doesn’t seem to be too safe to me and we need to address it.”

Fisher will serve as Goodman’s Mayor until April 2021.