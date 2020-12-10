Good Samaritan helps area women double donation to Christmas for Kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local shopper, planning to help kids in need this Christmas, got some surprise help at the cash register.

Wendy Stephens had more than $150 worth of coloring books and art supplies lined up at the checkout, when the shopper behind her spoke up. He found out she planned to donate them to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids and asked her to let him pay the bill.

Wendy Stephens, Holiday Shopper, said, “A complete stranger and he just stepped up and paid. And I felt bad because I didn’t get his name because I was basically shocked. I couldn’t believe someone would spend that much on someone they didn’t know.”

Stephens says she has been donating Christmas gifts for several years and this is the first time something like this has happened. She adds the anonymous gift doubled her donation since she went back and bought even more to give with her original budget.