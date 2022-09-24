CARTHAGE, Mo. — Continuing their annual campaign to raise 300,000 dollars, “Carthage United Way” hosted a golf tournament today.

Over the last two years, United Way has been able to reach over 75,000 local families.

During that time, the group has been supporting ten non profit organizations and providing in areas of healthcare, food, shelter and clothing.

United Way has also established mentoring and education programs for families in Jasper and Barton counties.

“We are doing our 10th annual golf tournament to raise funds for local nonprofit agencies. And we have over 170 golfers out here today. Hopefully having a great time and raising a lot of money,” said Barbara Wright, Executive Director of Carthage United Way.

The campaign will continue throughout the rest of year.

In 2023, the group aims to provide for even more families throughout Southwest Missouri.

For those interested in donating, you can still do so here.