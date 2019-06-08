Golfers play a round to support those who have lost an infant child

CARTHAGE, Mo. - Golfers play a round in Carthage to support those who have lost an infant child.

The Keller Family hosted the 9th Annual Marshall Dean Keller Memorial Golf Tournament at the Carthage Golf Course. It's held in memory for their child they lost nine years ago to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The Keller Family has gotten tremendous support from the community over the past eight years. They've been able to donate $186,000 to Infant Loss Resources, which provides help to families who have lost children.

"Oh I mean it means the world. There's you know we have 108 players, which is a full field every year and that's 108 people plus the volunteers that take time out of their day, take time off work to come out and support us, so it means a lot to us," says Chris Keller, tournament director.

This year, the Kellers hope to raise $30,000 from the tournament to be donated to Infant Loss Resources.

