Golf Fore Kids Sake tournament to benefit area non-profit

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties is hosting its first fundraiser of 2021.

Next Thursday the organization is hosting a Golf Fore Kids Sake golf tournament in Carthage. All proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties mentoring program.

Tom Furrh, Executive Director, said, “Much like an adult needs a mentor we always find people in our lives that we look up to naturally. Children don’t have the same amount of contacts as adults so having a mentor who specifically in their life to help provide guidance and answer questions and just being a listening ear is so huge for children.”

It costs $75 per golfer or $300 for a group of four. Lunch begins at noon and tee off begins at one. It will be held at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course.