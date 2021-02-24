Golf courses seeing heavy traffic so far in 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — While many businesses have suffered recently, one industry is doing well so far this year.

Even with the recent snow, ice, and frigid temperatures – Schifferdecker Golf Course Head Golf Professional, Daryn Buholt says the number of rounds being played at the course are among the best in several years. He says the mild weather leading up to the recent cold snap had a lot to do with the increase. But he says there could be other factors – such as people new to the Joplin area or more people simply taking up the game.

Daryn Buholt, Schifferdecker Head Golf Professional, said, “Definitely feels like we saw uh some new faces this year or people saying ‘we’ve never been here before’, so we would help direct them on kind of how the course is laid out and where to look for things.”

He says the golfing simulator inside the pro shop generated some money during the harsh weather. And any time there are more rounds at the course, he says the sale of clothing and equipment increase, as well.