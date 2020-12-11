Golden Lion: this Carl Junction high schooler does more than the average bulldog

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s now eight years that Action 12 News has featured the Gold Lion Award – a chance to spotlight local teens who make a difference at their school and in their community.

Jillian Kennedy, CJ Student, said, “I’m in FBLA, Student Council, SNHS, NHS, and MBHS.”

Just a few of the school activities for Jillian Kennedy at Carl Junction High School. And don’t forget about volleyball.

“I’ve played for the past four years in high school.”

Each group has given her plenty of opportunities to get involved.

“This year for Spanish National Honor society we did care packages for health workers, so we gave them Christmas stockings and we put like hand sanitizer, lotion, lip balms, snacks in them.”

She’s done blood drives, book drives and mission trips.

“I went to Albuquerque, New Mexico – I went with my church group, that’s Christ’s Church of Oronogo. And we basically went for a week. We just worked around their communities and did everything we could to help them, park clean up. We did a soccer camp.”

Jillian appreciates the chance to experience a different culture.

“Very fortunate to be where we are and I think that sometimes we get caught and realize not understanding that we’re in kind a bubble in Joplin, Missouri.”

And there have been countless chances to help out without leaving the school district.

“Last year we did reading buddies so we went to the kindergarten and read to kids there. And we also did Bulldog Buddies – the fourth, fifth and sixth grade and we worked with the students that were more at risk.”

Kristy Jones is a Carl Junction counselor and assistant volleyball coach. She says Jillian is a great pick for the Golden Lion Award.

Kristy Jones, CJHS Counselor/Asst. Volleyball Coach, said, “She is unique because of her ability to form relationships, to lead others and she knows about the importance of giving to other people.”

Jillian is looking forward to graduation and what comes next.

“I’m going to Missouri Southern, and I’m going to play volleyball there and I’m going to study psychology,” said Kennedy.