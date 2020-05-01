Golden Lion — Nate Baldwin

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

SARCOXIE, Mo. — It’s a quiet end to the year for the class of 2020 – but one local senior still has something to celebrate.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander introduces us to the newest winner of the Golden Lion Award.

Nate Baldwin, SHS Senior, said, “There really wasn’t anything I wasn’t involved with at some point in time at high school career.”

For Nate Baldwin, that included football, basketball, baseball, and track and field.

But the Sarcoxie senior also likes to help out, including a football team project to mentor younger students.

“We would start our day off down at the elementary, eating breakfast with the kids – it was a fun thing to be around the kids.”

He also pitched in to help when one of those students got a grim diagnosis.

“A kid named Clay. And Clay had cancer sadly. And our football team got involved in a car wash for this kid to help pay for treatments. And he did get better, he’s cancer free now.”

Nate helped to put on a kind of petting zoo.

“We brought live animals to the elementary school in the parking lot. Kids would walk around and see the different animals.”

Nate is in the FFA – and has fond memories of an annual fall outreach project.

“Was at Halloween and it was Trick or Treat so other could eat. We would drive around the area and we would go door to door, knocking on doors, asking if they had donations of non-perishable food items.”

That ended up at a local food bank.

But his favorite way to give back is helping with a kids summer camp through Southside Baptist Church.

“They would just get to get out of the world, get away from technology and be outside in the great outdoors and interact with other kids and be sociable and have a blast. You get to go swimming, play basketball, have races.”

Sarcoxie High School principal Zach Staples isn’t surprised Nate was chosen for the Golden Lion Award.

Zach Staples, SHS Principal, said, “He’s done so many community service projects, he takes initiative, he’s a leader of students, but also a leader in the community.”

Nate plans to go to Missouri Southern next fall as part of the track and field team.