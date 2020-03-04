Golden Lion – Lakyn Shallenburger

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — From canned food drives and homeless pets to teaching Kindergarteners to read, our latest Golden Lion Award winner has a long list of projects on her resume.

Lakyn Shallenburger, CJHS Student, said, “The feeling of helping other people in that way is the best feeling in the world.”

And that’s just one of the reasons Lakyn Shallenburger stays busy volunteering on campus.

“Kindergarten and 1st grade students who we read to; and it’s really amazing to watch them grow. And then the next grade level up we have the 2nd – 3rd grade classes and we work with partners.”

It’s through the CJ Service Learning class – and it doesn’t stop there.

“Our 4th grade team bulldog – these are students that have been identified as at risk. So we get the chance to spend some time with them and make them feel someone else in their life cares for them.”

Lakyn also works with Bright Futures.

That’s everything from helping with the Backpack program, distributing food to students in need to take home for the weekend to sorting through donations.

“And we organize them and then we sort them into what each grade level needs for the next year.”

She’s helped with a breakfast fundraiser to support Bright Futures.

“We got some sponsors and we went in and made the pancakes and types of things. it was very fun to get to be a part of that part of it.”

Lakyn distributes candy for a Trunk or Treat, helps with canned food drives, and will help put on a dog walk to benefit the Joplin Humane Society.

“There’s a trail out here by the softball fields and there’s water stations and people come and sponsor.”

So teacher Tobin Schultz isn’t surprised Lakyn was chosen for the Golden Lion Award.

Tobin Schultz, CJHS Teacher, said, “That really speaks to her servant heart – she has the ability to get up and lead a group and she also has the ability to do the work without any recognition.”

She already knows where she’s heading after graduation.

“I’m attending Missouri Southern next year in human resource management,” said Shallenburger

A path that means a new campus, but a continued focus on volunteering.