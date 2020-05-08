Golden Lion Award – Morgan Scott

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We have a new winner for the Golden Lion Award – this one coming to us all the way from Springfield.

Morgan Scott is really looking forward to college, especially after the crazy end to her senior year.

That includes a busy class schedule, swim team, National Honors Society and more than a few projects helping out like an annual Fall food drive.

Morgan Scott, KHS Senior, said, “I would do that with my swim team, we would all go out and do that a few days before Thanksgiving. I take it out to their cars and walk with them and talk with them.”

She also likes to help with blood drives.

“When I was little I was so excited to turn and be able to donate blood.”

For very personal reasons.

“My mom like has a disease and she was in and out of the hospital a lot. So i don’t know I just that was kind of my way of helping people in need. Just led me to want to do that.”

She’s part of an effort to support students from third world countries.

“We act sold pulsera bracelets which are bracelets made by people and we sell them at school to raise money for them. This year it was a 19 year old girl wanting to go to college and she made all the bracelets and we sold them all for her.”

And there was a mission trip to Mexico – interacting with kids, passing out gifts like stuffed animals, candy, and snacks.

“We also gave them soap and a toothbrush and toothpaste stuff like that and that was their favorite part of all of it – so that kind of put things in perspective.”

Morgan’s dad is proud of his Golden Lion Award winner.

Scotty Scott, Dad, said, “She’s just a good kid that wants to talk to people and help out.”

Morgan is looking forward to college in the Fall, saying her inspiration is to help others through the medical field.

“I’m going to go for nursing. And I’m just going to go and do that. My sister’s actually in the nursing program right now, here,” said Morgan.

With the Golden Lion Award, I'm Gretchen Bolander.