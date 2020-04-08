Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

JASPER, Mo. — Four state schools are on wellness breaks – but students are still studying, getting ready to graduate and move on to higher ed.

Today we take a closer look at the latest winner of the Golden Lion Award.

Annika Anzjon, Jasper Senior, said, “Really nice, you know, being in a little rural community where you really know everyone in the school.”

So 18 year old Annika Anzjon has been very involved on campus and in the community.

“In my freshman year I tutored elementary students uh a couple of days a week. I helped them in reading and English.”

And Annika isn’t just helping younger students, but also teachers.

“We do a teacher appreciation breakfast in the fall so we all get here really early in the morning and cook for the teachers and serve them.”

And she’s a familiar sight for Christmas shoppers.

“We’ve also done ringing bells at Walmart at Salvation Army, around Christmas time – so just getting to help different aspects of the community not just the school but those in need.”

But Annika’s biggest commitment is helping folks who have a hard time getting out and about.

“A few times a month, sometimes a couple of times a week – I’ll go to a patients home or a nursing home and i’m just there to run errands for them, help keep them company, whenever they don’t have family to do that.”

She admits it’s not always an easy way to volunteer her time, but that doesn’t stop her.

“Really fulfilling and it just lets me know that I’m not only helping my community in ways that I can’t at school but outside of school. When I have extra time I’m really donating that as much as I can.”

School counselor Stacy Pope says Annika plans an important role at school through her leadership.

Stacy Pope, Jasper Counselor, said, “Been very active with our school and so definitely a name when you say her name everybody knows who she is and wants to be around her and wants to participate with her.”

She’s still weighing her options for college next fall, but knows she’ll work toward a pre-med degree with a minor in music.

The goal is to become a physician assistant, and continue helping people.

“Just one person, if you can touch their lives it really makes a difference,” said Anzjon.