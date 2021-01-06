Golden Lion — Alex Baker

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s a new year, and a new semester – and that comes with the newest winner of the Golden Lion Award.

2020 was a busy year, and 2021 won’t be any easier for Alex Baker.

Alex Baker, CJ Student, said, “National honor society, business national honor society, I’m student body president. I’m in the FCA.”

The Carl Junction senior is a year-round athlete, competing in football, basketball, and baseball. And that connection to sports is just one of the ways he likes to reach out to others.

“Done a lot of stuff with Special Olympics, reffed the basketball tournaments here and helped with the track meets. And that’s been one of my favorite things I’ve done throughout all of my service projects.”

It started his freshman year, with a basketball coach who asked him to get involved.

“To help with a ball tournament and I didn’t think too much of it — having to get up early and watch basketball games. But then i got there and saw how much fun these athletes were having and it made a difference.”

Baker says whether it’s on the basketball court – or a track meet – it’s not the win that counts.

“There would be a kid in last place and he would still be smiling and laughing having the most fun of his life and that’s what brings smiles to everyone I feel like.”

His volunteerism doesn’t stop there. Baker reads to kindergartners, volunteers at church, and helps out with book drives and blood drives.

“Blood buddies with people and encourage them to make sure they’re ok.”

It’s that kind of resume that CJ teacher Kristi Alford says makes Baker a great candidate for the Golden Lion Award.

Kristi Alford, CJ Teacher, said, “The type of student I hope my son will become and my daughter will bring home one of these days. He is a young man of integrity and character and faith and humility. And my head knows that he can’t be perfect but my heart just doesn’t believe it.”

Baker says he’ll likely go to Missouri Southern for college. He hopes to continue with at least one of his sports and get ready for a career in education.

“I’m thinking elementary education and being a teacher and then later on after teaching for a while maybe becoming an administrator,” said Baker.