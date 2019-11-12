Golden Corral gives back to veterans

A local resturaunt is giving back to our nation’s heroes one meal at a time.

Golden Corral in Joplin welcomed veterans for dinner today, free of charge.

Local vets lined up early for the free meal and a moment to catch up with old friends.

Golden Corral employees look forward to the event every year, because it allows them to give back to service members in a big way.

“It is much more than a meal. It’s a way for us to give back to our community and everyone who has served,” said server Brandi Rifenberg.

Family members of veterans are also encouraged to come out to eat as well, but they will be charged regular price.

In previous years, the veteran’s day free dinner buffet has brought out about 14-hundred people to the Joplin restaurant.