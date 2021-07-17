Golden City wraps up Harvest Days

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Golden City is wrapping up its Harvest Days Festival with fun for the whole family.

For over a century, Golden City has hosted harvest days as a weeklong community reunion event.

One of the most unique elements of Harvest Days is The Great American Bed Race where teams race their bed frames down Main Street.

Other activities include a parade, tractor pull, quilt show, chalk art contest and cornhole tournament.

This year, bluegrass band No Apparent Reason served as the musical guest.

Organizers say hundreds of people come out each year to get in on the fun.

“It’s Americana,” said Allen Rice, Harvest Days committee chairman. “This is what small towns typically do. They’ve all got their celebrations and this is ours. It’s the third weekend of July and has been for many, many years.”

This year’s festival also celebrated Missouri’s Bicentennial, which takes place on August 10.