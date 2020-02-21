Golden City Basketball Teams Help The House That Love Built

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Golden City Eagles’ Boys and Girls Basketball teams came to Joplin today to lend a helping hand at The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

On Friday, members of the Golden City Eagles Boys and Girls Basketball team spent some of their day delivering stuffed animals to the Ronald McDonald House located at 34th and Jackson.

Both the girls and boys’ teams asked the community to bring a stuffed animal in place of paying regular admission to the game on Thursday, February 13th.

Members of both teams were on hand for the delivery of the stuffed animals along with Golden City Head Boys Basketball Coach, Michael Reeves.

“We are thrilled that young citizens see the value in giving back to their community and helping families of seriously ill children.” said Jerri Sargent, House Program Manager.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Four States provides a home for the families of seriously ill children staying in local Mercy and Freeman Hospital. Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, the House offers these families a refuge from the hospital – a room of their own, kitchen and laundry facilities, and a playroom for the children.

The boys brought over 25 stuffed animals to the facility today.