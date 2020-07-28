Gold prices reach record high

KANSAS — Gold reached an all-time high today at $1,943 per ounce.

That breaks the previous high set in 2011.

Investors say some people see gold as a safe alternative to stocks during the pandemic.

Cory McPherson, Financial Planner, said, “When markets are more volatile, we do see more clients because clients don’t like the buy and hold strategy when the markets are going up and down, up and down and since we are more proactive we typically do see more clients.”

Investors say gold prices also can fluctuate and it’s important to be ready to sell high.