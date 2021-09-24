“Going Gold” event in Carl Junction launched to help childhood cancer victims recover through bone marrow donations

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Beating childhood cancer is the focus of a project underway in Carl Junction today.

The event is called “Going Gold” – an effort to bring awareness to bone marrow registry and encourage potential donors to sign up.

17 year old Ellie Lawson is one of eight C.J. students affected by cancer, in her case Leukemia.

Her older sister was a bone marrow match, leading to a transplant and remission. Now, she wants to help others.

“Fortunately I was able to find someone in my family who was my match. But only 30% of people in need of bone marrow find it in their family. And so it’s really important in events like today to get as many people as possible to join,” said Ellie Lawson, CJHS Student.

The Carl Junction School District is hosting a bone marrow registry at the football stadium through 8:30 tonight.

They’re also encouraging those who can’t be there to sign up for testing at home.

We’ve got that link here.