God’s Resort new project brings more transitional housing to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – An area ministry is ready to break ground on a new project to help provide more transitional housing for those in need.

Construction will start soon at the corner of Pearl and 14th Street in Joplin for a new five plex building being built by God’s Resort. Another one is also planned a short distance away near the corner of 15th and Pearl. Executive Director Jay St. Clair says the new construction, along with existing homes and five plexes will bring their capacity up to 40 living units.

“Everybody comes with different problems, different challenges, so different time frames so we just kind of work with people on an individual basis helping them overcome the challenges that they have through relationship community, God’s love, just kind of helping them get their in a way that is healthy and productive.” Jay St. Clair, God’s Resort Executive Director

St. Clair says construction on both buildings is expected to be complete by the end of the year. He says donations are needed to help the ministry pay for the new construction.

To help, go to www.godsresortjoplin.org