Weekend Warm Up

Food Truck Friday in Central Park Carthage is this Friday. Food vendors, and music from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food Truck Friday is great for company picnics at lunch and linger longer for family fun in the evening.

Simple simons is having a customer appreciation party saturday from 11am-2pm at the corner of 32nd and conneticut.Games, prizes, the beast pizza eating contest, wing eating contest, hula hoops, corn hole

$5 lunch buffet

Win pizza and calizones!!

Free watermelon feed at Schifferdecker pool Friday evening at 8 p.m. Summer is almost over, but the watermelons are so sweet! Celebrate with us at Schifferdecker Aquatic Complex at the last Friday swim of the season. At 8 p.m., immanuel Lutheran Church will be serving ice-cold watermelons in the parking lot.

Shoal Creek Water Festival 2019 Saturday at 10 a.m. will be packed with tons of fun activities for the entire family. You can build a cardboard boat and challenge friends and family to race for bragging rights, a trophy and a little cash or create a shoe box boat with your kids or grand-kids and race to the finish line.

Pepper fest!

Sat 10 am · Joplin Empire Market · Joplin, Missouri

Salsa tasting competition *salsa dancing demonstration

*Fresh pepper roasting by Oakwoods Farm

*Tacos and more from Cochinita Mexican Street Food