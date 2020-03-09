“Vote Yes” for Joplin

The “Vote Yes”: Our kids, our community” committee is a group of Joplin schools parents and community members in support of the April 7 no tax increase bond election to build a new Columbia elementary and West Central and an addition at Kelsey Norman

We are a community united in support of safe and equitable schools for all Joplin students. Together, we can help Joplin schools achieve that goal in a fiscally responsible way by voting yes for the no tax increase bond request on the April 7 ballot to fund: