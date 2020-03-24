This is Howie-Do-It! GMFS in the Kitchen

Today we have something healthy but also tasty! It Howie’s peanut butter power bites:
Here is what you need
Peanut butter
Cookie butter
Chocolate chips
Oatmeal
Granola
And anything else you want to roll into them
Portion out a half cup of peanut butter
Then a quarter cup cookie butter
A quarter cup of oats
Use chocolate chips as you see fit to your taste
Mix them all up in a bowl
Put our granols on a pice of wax paper and use teaspoon portions and roll them into little balls in the granola and place in the refrigerator or freezer for 10 minutes and they are ready to go..you can leave them in the freezer as well