Janice McCracken is the founder of this walk. This is the 10th year for the walk, and has helped 32 women and raised and given away over $188,000.00 to these women. Banquet/walk on May 8-9, 2020

Power of Pink began in 2010 with a pink night at our event center during our rodeo. The first walk was held in 2011. Since the start of the power of Pink Foundation it has raised $188,041.49 for 32 local woman battling breast cancer.

Please join us on May 9th 2020 for the 10th Annual Power of Pink Walk, Run and Auction. The walk will begin at the Wheaton City Park and continue on the marked route. All proceeds go to help local woman battling breast cancer. 10 years for the walk means we need you and 10 friends to make this the biggest year yet!