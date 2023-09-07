It’s always a pleasure to welcome Susan Hickam from the LaFayette House! She shares with us the many helpful things they have to offer. Helping those in need for so many years, the LaFayette house is a much needed staple within our community.
by: Matthew Stephens, Zehra Lalani
