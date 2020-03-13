Supported Employment Services Open House

Stop by and learn about how free-of-charge services can help you find and keep the job you really want! Meet the team of employment specialists, take a tour, and enjoy lunch while you’re here.

Supported Employment Services offer many services depending on what you need and can provide you job leads, contact employers on your behalf, assist with applications and resume writing, help you prepare for an interview, explore careers and learn about the local labor market, and we provide transportation assistance.