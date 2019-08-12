Science with Sherwinski: Slime!

A fun science experiment you can do at home!

Please use adult supervision while making slime and suing chemicals.

Ingredients- borax (or use certain contact solutions)

Typical school glue. (Elmer’s etc)

Water

Measuring tools to mix the slime

Put 1 bottle of glue in a container. Fill the empty glue bottle with water and dump it into the container with glue. Mix well.

Put 1/2 teaspoon of borax in a container along with 1/2 a cup of water. Mix well. Slowly ad the two containers together and mix.

Adjust recipe for different types of slime.