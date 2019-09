JOPLIN, Mo. -Adam, Howie, and Bubba inflate balloons with vinegar and baking soda.

The baking soda and vinegar react to create carbon dioxide (what comes out of our lungs when we breath) to fill up the balloon.

Fill about an inch or so of vinegar into a bottle (the smaller the better!) Then fill the balloon with a few tablespoons of baking soda. Then latch the balloon on to the battle and dump the baking soda in the balloon into the bottle.

Need:

Vinegar

Baking soda

Balloons

bottle