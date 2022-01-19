Request to be a guest on Good Morning Four States!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A federal lawsuit filed against Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Covenant Health alleges a deaf patient could have avoided having his leg partially amputated if staff had provided him with a live interpreter during several hospital visits in 2017.

Documents allege that the plaintiff went to Parkwest in October 2017 after experiencing numbness and pain in his right leg and foot as a result of a fall. While there, he said his request for an American Sign Language interpreter was denied. Without the aid of an interpreter, he was sent home with an antibiotic and ibuprofen following an X-ray.