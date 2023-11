Good Morning our Furry Friends! On todays Pick of the Litter, we get to meet the handsome Milo! Milo, is a wonderful pup who is super playful and is crazy intelligent! To sweeten the deal, Milo’s adoption is sponsored! Be sure to check out the Joplin Humane Society for Hector and all the other pets the shelter currently has! As well, please head to joplinhumane.org to make any donations or to volunteer too!