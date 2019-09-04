Peterson Outdoor Ministries

The 1st annual Fall Festival of Hope is taking place on September 14, 2019! Gates open at noon. Authentic chuck wagon cowboy cooks will be preparing afternoon snacks & complimentary dinner for 600.

There will be all kinds of activities from horse drawn wagon and pontoon boat tours to kids areas and activities! All donations go to funding the ministry and veteran services.

Directions: Taking Bellamy Exit #91 off of Highway 71, also known as Highway 49, go east on DD 7.1 miles. For additional information, please visit petersonoutdoors.org.